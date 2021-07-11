Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 54,036 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

