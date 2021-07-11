Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Cryoport worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 141.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cryoport by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

