Barclays Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $52.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

