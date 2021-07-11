Barclays PLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $279.14 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,294. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.