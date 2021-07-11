Barclays PLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG opened at $22.92 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

