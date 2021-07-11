Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

