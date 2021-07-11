Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 554.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $795.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

