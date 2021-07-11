Barclays PLC Purchases 7,961 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Vapotherm worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

