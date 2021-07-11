Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDXAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.12 on Friday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

