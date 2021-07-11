Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ABX traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,793. The company has a market cap of C$46.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.76. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

