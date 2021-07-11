Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF remained flat at $$2,400.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 96. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $2,040.00 and a one year high of $2,400.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,277.11.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

