Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Lowered to GBX 26 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 15.99 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of £188.36 million and a PE ratio of 10.66. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.57.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

