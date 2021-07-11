Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Cap of $838.74 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $838.74 million and $127.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00896516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005435 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,303,399 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

