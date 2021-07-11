Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

