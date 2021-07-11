Beam (BEAM) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Beam has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $46.89 million and approximately $47.76 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,238,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

