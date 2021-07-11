Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.44 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $51.63 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.26 or 0.00036343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00118954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00161991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,753.63 or 1.00024849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.39 or 0.00964251 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,210,069 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

