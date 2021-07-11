Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

