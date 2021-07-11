Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYN stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

