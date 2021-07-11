Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock worth $182,417,440 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.