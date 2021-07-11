Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $33,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $36,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $10,016,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $7,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

APPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

