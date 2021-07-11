Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $46,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $32.59 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.