Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $46,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 150.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 118,382 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $1,577,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 39.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24.

