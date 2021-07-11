Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,139,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Natera stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $55,380,840.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,022 shares of company stock valued at $33,035,385. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

