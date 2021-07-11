Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 281.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $5,272,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

