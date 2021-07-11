Berenberg Bank Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

