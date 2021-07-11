Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

