Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale began coverage on Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holcim presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.