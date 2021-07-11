Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,590 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $12,859,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.