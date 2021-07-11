BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,333.75 ($30.49).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,262 ($29.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,168.80. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

