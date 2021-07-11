Binance Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $324.20 or 0.00953547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $49.74 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
