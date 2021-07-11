Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 57,519 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

