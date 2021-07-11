Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $390.18 Average PT from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

BIIB stock traded down $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.16. 2,720,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.80. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

