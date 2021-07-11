BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz Sells 240 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Marcus Schulz sold 650 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $20,865.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69, a PEG ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

