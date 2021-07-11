BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $10,975.20 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Marcus Schulz sold 650 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $20,865.00.

BLFS opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

