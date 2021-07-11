Bitcloud 24-Hour Volume Tops $71.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $510,884.28 and $71.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.89 or 0.99879148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041722 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.01291293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00394765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00375783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006082 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004831 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,986,345 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

