BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading 4.5% Higher

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.89. 409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

