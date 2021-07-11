BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading 4.5% Higher

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.89. 409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64.
In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
