BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:BJ opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

