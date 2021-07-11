BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 1,326.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,488 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Orbital Energy Group worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEG. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ OEG opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

