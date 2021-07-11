BlackRock Inc. Buys 931,447 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Matinas BioPharma worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

