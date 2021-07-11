BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 241,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gemini Therapeutics Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

