BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,861,792 Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Jaguar Health worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAGX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $1.65 on Friday. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

