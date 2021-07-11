Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,338 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $26.26 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

