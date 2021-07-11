Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BXMT traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 986,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

