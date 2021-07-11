BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases 35,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.