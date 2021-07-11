BonFi Price Tops $0.0036 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.69 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00859916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

