Bracebridge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. DHC Acquisition comprises about 0.4% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DHCAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 66,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.