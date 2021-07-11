Bracebridge Capital LLC Takes Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of TCACU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. 100,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

