BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BRSD opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.44. The company has a market cap of £19.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

