Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.07. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

