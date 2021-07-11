Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.07. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

