BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRFS. Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

